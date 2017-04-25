Popular Topics
City of CT to penalise water guzzlers as dam levels drop

The city council is now pleading with residents to use less than 100 litres per person per day.

Picture: Wikimedia Commons
Picture: Wikimedia Commons
37 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it will continue to penalise water guzzlers as it mulls stricter water restrictions.

It’s now dropped the collective water usage target to just 600 million litres per day, down from 700 million litres.

The city is appealing to residents to stop using municipal water for all outside use or to invest in greywater systems.

There are now only about 88 days of usable water left in the city’s dams.

The city council is now pleading with residents to use less than 100 litres per person per day.

Mayco member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says consumers must use and save water consistently.

“The climatic conditions continue to be erratic and it seems as if many water users respond directly to that, they use more water as soon as it heats up. But seemingly also when there’s rain.”

Limberg says the city is looking at ways to create a greater culture of water harvesting in all of its operations.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

