City of CT to penalise water guzzlers as dam levels drop
The city council is now pleading with residents to use less than 100 litres per person per day.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it will continue to penalise water guzzlers as it mulls stricter water restrictions.
It’s now dropped the collective water usage target to just 600 million litres per day, down from 700 million litres.
The city is appealing to residents to stop using municipal water for all outside use or to invest in greywater systems.
There are now only about 88 days of usable water left in the city’s dams.
The city council is now pleading with residents to use less than 100 litres per person per day.
Mayco member for utilities Xanthea Limberg says consumers must use and save water consistently.
“The climatic conditions continue to be erratic and it seems as if many water users respond directly to that, they use more water as soon as it heats up. But seemingly also when there’s rain.”
Limberg says the city is looking at ways to create a greater culture of water harvesting in all of its operations.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
SA anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years
-
Lenasia South residents protest over 'illegal land occupation'
-
Eskom distances itself from death threats against journalist
-
Zikalala: Zuma won’t step down over protests
-
Motshekga warns against speculating on cause of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash
-
Henri van Breda murder trial: Forensic report reveals cause of deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.