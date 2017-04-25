Zikalala: Zuma won’t step down over protests

KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says protests are not new to the African National Congress.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress chairperson Sihle Zikalala says President Jacob Zuma will not step down from his position just because there are protests.

Zikalala was speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal at a public lecture on state capture, radical economic transformation and white monopoly capital.

Earlier this month, South Africans took to the streets and called for the president to step down following his Cabinet reshuffle and the country’s downgrade to junk status.

Zikalala says protests are not new to the ANC.

“The protests we have seen in recent weeks are not by people who have elected the ANC. The people who have marched to Pretoria have never marched for President Jacob Zuma. Those marches were led by none other than the leaders of the DA and EFF, even people like Bantu Holomisa who enjoys no support.”

Dr Lubna Nadvi says unlike the apartheid era, the reasons for protest now are more diverse.

Zikalala says radical economic transformation will be expedited through the black industrialists' programme.

WATCH: Tens of thousands during #AntiZumaMarch in the capital

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)