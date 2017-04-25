Zikalala: Zuma won’t step down over protests
KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Sihle Zikalala says protests are not new to the African National Congress.
JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress chairperson Sihle Zikalala says President Jacob Zuma will not step down from his position just because there are protests.
Zikalala was speaking at the University of KwaZulu-Natal at a public lecture on state capture, radical economic transformation and white monopoly capital.
Earlier this month, South Africans took to the streets and called for the president to step down following his Cabinet reshuffle and the country’s downgrade to junk status.
Zikalala says protests are not new to the ANC.
“The protests we have seen in recent weeks are not by people who have elected the ANC. The people who have marched to Pretoria have never marched for President Jacob Zuma. Those marches were led by none other than the leaders of the DA and EFF, even people like Bantu Holomisa who enjoys no support.”
Dr Lubna Nadvi says unlike the apartheid era, the reasons for protest now are more diverse.
Zikalala says radical economic transformation will be expedited through the black industrialists' programme.
WATCH: Tens of thousands during #AntiZumaMarch in the capital
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
SA anti-trust body wants LPG supply deals capped at 10 years
-
Lenasia South residents protest over 'illegal land occupation'
-
City of CT to penalise water guzzlers as dam levels drop
-
Eskom distances itself from death threats against journalist
-
Motshekga warns against speculating on cause of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash
-
Henri van Breda murder trial: Forensic report reveals cause of deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.