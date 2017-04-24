Zuma: There are outside govts who want to control SA

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma says there is a parallel government operating outside the current leadership which is trying to destroy the African National Congress (ANC) in order to govern South Africa.

Zuma was speaking at a commemoration of the Musa Dladla Region freedom fighters in Empangeni at the weekend.

The president says there is an external force that is trying to divide and conquer the movement and unity has never been more crucial.

Zuma says the enemy is now using a different strategy in order to control South Africa.

“Because I know things, let me tell you, there are outside governments who want to control South Africa. In their discussions, they even say if you want to control South Africa, you need to control the ANC. If you want to control the ANC, you need to have a leader that you will control.”

Zuma has also questioned why there are so many members who are now being earmarked to become president.

“Where have you ever seen a situation where all of us want to become president?”

The president told ANC supporters that the public spats among members is not helping the movement, especially because unity is most needed now.

