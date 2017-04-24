Van Breda pleads not guilty to charges
Henri van Breda is accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.
CAPE TOWN - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
Van Breda's trial started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.
He's accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.
He also faces a charge of attempted murder for severely injuring his sister during the attack.
A fifth charge of defeating the ends of justice was brought against him for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.
After the State prosecutor had read out the charges against Henri van Breda, he pleaded not guilty to all five.
Defence lawyer Pieter Botha is detailing van Breda's version of events as they unfolded on the night his parents and his older brother were killed.
Van Breda's statement revealed he was in the toilet when he saw an axe-wielding man hacking his brother Rudi in his bed.
He says his father then came into the room and was attacked by the man who was laughing.
His mother Theresa then came in and was also attacked along with his sister Marli.
Van Breda's statement also reveals he heard his brother gurgling and angry Afrikaans voices downstairs.
More in Local
-
Bronkhorstspruit crash: 1 child discharged, 6 others remain in hospital
-
DA calls on Mbalula to decisively deal with Ntlemeza
-
Lobby groups welcome decision to halt Muizenberg Police Station upgrades
-
Henri van Breda expected to plead to charges against him
-
Eskom to comply with Treasury recommendations over Tegeta contracts
-
WC govt hopes to improve housing for farmworkers through partnerships
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.