Go

Van Breda pleads not guilty to charges

Henri van Breda is accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

FILE: Triple murder accused Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN.
FILE: Triple murder accused Henri van Breda in the Western Cape High Court. Picture: Giovanna Gerbi/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Triple murder accused Henri van Breda has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Van Breda's trial started in the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

He's accused of axing to death his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

He also faces a charge of attempted murder for severely injuring his sister during the attack.

A fifth charge of defeating the ends of justice was brought against him for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.

After the State prosecutor had read out the charges against Henri van Breda, he pleaded not guilty to all five.

Defence lawyer Pieter Botha is detailing van Breda's version of events as they unfolded on the night his parents and his older brother were killed.

Van Breda's statement revealed he was in the toilet when he saw an axe-wielding man hacking his brother Rudi in his bed.

He says his father then came into the room and was attacked by the man who was laughing.

His mother Theresa then came in and was also attacked along with his sister Marli.

Van Breda's statement also reveals he heard his brother gurgling and angry Afrikaans voices downstairs.

Timeline

