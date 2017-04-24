Police take statement from driver in N14 accident

Two pregnant women were killed while trying to cross the highway after visiting a nearby clinic in Krugersdorp last week.

JOHANNESBURG – Krugersdorp police say a warning statement has now been taken from the driver of the vehicle which hit and killed two pregnant women while crossing the N14 highway.

The two women were trying to cross the highway after visiting a nearby clinic in Krugersdorp last week.

Authorities are still waiting for the post mortem reports - before determining whether the driver must be charged.

The police's Tshepiso Mashele says, “The investigating officer is engaging with other witnesses that were on the scene.”