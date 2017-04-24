Former Hawks boss Ntlemeza vows to report for duty
Berning Ntlemeza’s attorney says the former top cop will report for duty on Monday morning and he still considers himself to be the head of the Hawks.
PRETORIA – Former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza has vowed to report for duty on Monday and insists he is still head of the corruption-busting unit.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled two weeks ago that Ntlemeza may no longer hold the post because of an earlier ruling that he lacked integrity.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has appointed Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to act as the head of the unit until further notice.
It’s being reported that Ntlemeza sent a legal letter to the Police Ministry warning that he will approach the courts if he is prevented from accessing his office.
The lieutenant general has approach the Supreme Court to appeal the High Court’s finding that he may no longer hold the position.
The Hawks said a week ago that they wouldn’t stop Ntlemeza from cleaning out his desk but he was no longer considered head of the unit.
Mbalula also considers the matter closed after appointing Matakata to act in the top cop’s post.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
