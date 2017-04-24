Former WC top cop Lamoer & co-accused plead not guilty
The police officers allegedly accepted gifts and money from businessman Salim Dawjee in exchange for preferential treatment.
CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Police Commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused have pleaded not guilty to all 109 criminal charges against them.
The trial against Lamoer, Darius van der Ross, Kolindren and Sharon Govender as well as Cape Town businessman Salim Dawjee started in the Western Cape High court on Monday.
The police officers allegedly accepted gifts and money from Dawjee in exchange for preferential treatment.
Trial proceedings started with the State complaining that accused number one, Dawjee, allegedly contacted two State witnesses over the weekend.
Dawjee's lawyer, however, hit back telling Judge Rosheni Allie that it was the witnesses who contacted his client.
Judge Allie warned all accused and witnesses not to communicate with each other, saying there will be serious consequence if they do.
The charges of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering were then read out.
All five accused pleaded not guilty.
Several police officers are expected to testify in the trial.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
