Govt delegation to visit schools of pupils killed in minibus crash
JOHANNESBURG – A government delegation led by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will on Monday morning visit two schools of the 18 pupils who were killed in a minibus taxi crash in Bronkhorstspruit outside Pretoria.
Two adults were also killed when the vehicle collided with a truck on the Groblersdal Road on Friday afternoon and burst into flames.
A meeting was held with the affected families on Sunday to discuss funeral arrangements.
Motshekga, as well as Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, visited the homes of some of the families who lost their loved ones in the tragedy.
Lesufi says one of the families lost four children.
“It’s very painful to lose children as parents and not share their grieve.”
He says a funeral committee has now been set up to support the families.
“A joint committee between the Gauteng provincial government and the Mpumalanga provincial government.”
It’s understood a general worker at one of the affected schools was also killed in the tragedy, along with two of his children.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
