First witness takes the stand in van Breda trial

CAPE TOWN - The State has called its first witness to testify in the triple murder trial against Henri van Breda.

He's has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.

The 22-year-old is also facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly severely injuring his sister during the attack.

A fifth charge of defeating the ends of justice was brought against him for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.

Stellenbosch police sergeant Adrian Kleynhans, who has been in the service for 22 years, has taken the witness stand.

The State prosecutor is questioning him about the events that led to the triple murder at the De Zalze Estate outside Stellenbosch.

Kleynhans, who was the first policeman on scene, says he received a complaint about a fight and a possible crime scene at the security estate.

But he says that he and his colleagues had been given a different address and were blocked from entering the premises by the estate's private security.

He adds they had to first get permission from the De Zalze Estate management despite driving an official police van.

He explained the front door of the home was ajar as he approached with his pistol, angled at 45 degrees towards the ground.

Kleynhans says an emotional Henri, wearing white socks and covered in blood walked towards him from the inside.

He then found the body of Theresa and an injured Marli on the first floor.

The sergeant also mentioned he discovered items including a laptop and a handbag containing money at the scene, that would likely have been taken if a burglary took place. Proceedings have been postponed until Tuesday.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)