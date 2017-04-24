First witness takes the stand in van Breda trial
Kleynhans, who was the first policeman on scene, says he received a complaint about a fight and a possible crime scene at the estate.
CAPE TOWN - The State has called its first witness to testify in the triple murder trial against Henri van Breda.
He's has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.
Van Breda is accused of killing his parents and older brother at their home outside Stellenbosch in January 2015.
The 22-year-old is also facing a charge of attempted murder for allegedly severely injuring his sister during the attack.
A fifth charge of defeating the ends of justice was brought against him for allegedly tampering with the crime scene.
Stellenbosch police sergeant Adrian Kleynhans, who has been in the service for 22 years, has taken the witness stand.
The State prosecutor is questioning him about the events that led to the triple murder at the De Zalze Estate outside Stellenbosch.
Kleynhans, who was the first policeman on scene, says he received a complaint about a fight and a possible crime scene at the security estate.
But he says that he and his colleagues had been given a different address and were blocked from entering the premises by the estate's private security.
He adds they had to first get permission from the De Zalze Estate management despite driving an official police van.
He explained the front door of the home was ajar as he approached with his pistol, angled at 45 degrees towards the ground.
Kleynhans says an emotional Henri, wearing white socks and covered in blood walked towards him from the inside.
He then found the body of Theresa and an injured Marli on the first floor.
The sergeant also mentioned he discovered items including a laptop and a handbag containing money at the scene, that would likely have been taken if a burglary took place. Proceedings have been postponed until Tuesday.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Motsoeneng's lawyers comfirm letter from SABC outlining charges
-
Convicted murderer Wisani pleads for mercy
-
Mbalula: Ntlemeza no longer head of the Hawks
-
[WATCH] Learners pay tribute to Bronkhorstspruit crash victims
-
Ramaphosa: Lindiwe Sisulu death threats are worrying
-
Police Minister Mbalula to address concerns on Berning Ntlemeza
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.