CT residents association objects to The Lumineers concert venue
The Green Point and Mouille Point associations say there are more appropriate venues for Wednesday’s concert than Urban Park.
CAPE TOWN - Ratepayers in Green Point are up in arms that the City of Cape Town has permitted a music concert to take place in the Urban Park on Wednesday evening, saying it will cause too much disruption.
Permission has been granted for 12,000 people to watch The Lumineers perform.
The Green Point Residents and Ratepayers' Association says there are more appropriate venues for such a concert.
But the City of Cape Town says the approval took into account noise levels and other mitigating factors.
When American folk rock group The Lumineers last performed in Cape Town in 2014, the concert was held at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens.
The Green Point and Mouille Point residents associations both objected to the application for Wednesday’s night concert to be held in the Urban Park.
The Green Point body’s Brenda King says the venue is ill-suited for this purpose.
There are two old age home and a frail care centre within 250 metres of the park.
“The organisers are selling the tickets for something like R500; the stadium is actually being constructed to reduce the sound and the impact on the residents.”
A portion of the park has already been closed to the public since Friday and is not expected to be accessible until the weekend.
