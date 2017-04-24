Arsenal want to win FA Cup for Wenger, says Ramsey
LONDON - Arsenal are targeting an FA Cup win to honour manager Arsene Wenger and make up for an inconsistent season, midfielder Aaron Ramsey said after their semi-final victory over Manchester City.
Arsenal beat City 2-1 in extra time to book a place in the final against Chelsea on 27 May and their progress is in contrast to the Premier League season that could see them miss out on a Champions League spot for the first time under Wenger.
Arsenal are seventh in the league, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand. They have seven matches remaining in their campaign.
"We have another seven cup finals to try and get into the top four," Ramsey told BBC Radio 5 live.
"We have let him (Arsene Wenger) down at times this season, we want to win it (FA Cup) for him and ourselves."
Arsenal face an uphill battle to finish in fourth place as they play three of the current top six teams in their remaining games including second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and fellow top four contenders Manchester United.
Arsenal host champions Leicester City in the league on Wednesday and will be looking to reclaim sixth spot from Everton, who have played three games more.
