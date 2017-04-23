Zuma questions number of hopefuls earmarked to take over from him
President Jacob Zuma has urged ANC members to continue the fight for economic freedom just like the fallen heroes fought for political rights.
DURBAN – President Jacob Zuma has questioned the number of hopefuls who have been earmarked to take over from him, saying this is one of the indicators that there are other forces at play.
Zuma was speaking at a commemoration of Freedom Fighters from the Musa Dladla region in Empangeni.
The president says the public spats by African National Congress (ANC) members against their own are weakening the movement.
Zuma has urged ANC members to continue the fight for economic freedom just like the fallen heroes fought for political rights.
Zuma explained radical economic transformation to the audience, telling them not to be discouraged by the critics
“When we speak about radical economic transformation, we mean a fundamental change in the structure, system, institutions and patterns of ownership.”
The president remains adamant that there is a parallel government to that of the current one and unity is important in the movement now more than ever.
WEALTH IN THE HANDS OF FEW
Zuma says while the fight for political freedom has been won, the wealth of the country is still in the hands of the few and the struggle for its control is far from over.
The president has called for unity within the ANC because there is an outside enemy that is trying to divide the movement.
Zuma spoke candidly about what he has described as an outside enemy that it trying to govern South Africa by destabilising the ANC.
He says even some of his own comrades have been co-opted by this external force, describing it as a parallel government to that of the current leadership.
“There is something wrong. There are some who are causing the problems we are having so that we don’t get along.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
