WC officials to meet over farmworkers’ housing plans
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela called the summit to focus on so-called employer assisted housing.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, Agriculture and the private sector will sit down at a joint summit on Monday to address the housing situation of farmworkers.
Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela called the summit to focus on so-called employer assisted housing.
Talks will focus on workers who earn too much to qualify for a housing subsidy, but too little to qualify for a home loan at the bank.
Madikizela says he's hoping the summit, which will be held in Stellenbosch, will be a success.
“I’m very excited by the outcome. We will be calling on a number of employees and employers.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
