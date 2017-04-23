WC officials to meet over farmworkers’ housing plans

Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela called the summit to focus on so-called employer assisted housing.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Department of Human Settlements, Agriculture and the private sector will sit down at a joint summit on Monday to address the housing situation of farmworkers.

Talks will focus on workers who earn too much to qualify for a housing subsidy, but too little to qualify for a home loan at the bank.

Madikizela says he's hoping the summit, which will be held in Stellenbosch, will be a success.

“I’m very excited by the outcome. We will be calling on a number of employees and employers.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)