Saftu announces its top leadership

The newly formed labour federation nominated its preferred candidates at its inaugural congress on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has announced its top leadership which has been elected unopposed, with former Congress of South African Trade Unions head Zwelinzima Vavi as its general secretary.

The top leadership include, Mack Chabalala as president, Nomvume Ralalala as first deputy president, and Motswari Letshogo as treasurer.

The federation says it plans to target vulnerable workers because two quarters of the country's workforce is still not unionised.

The Vavi has outlined the federation's declaration statement.

“Unions must be independent from the employers in both the public and private sector, as well as from political parties. This does not mean that unions are apolitical.”

