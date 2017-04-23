Popular Topics
Saftu announces its top leadership

The newly formed labour federation nominated its preferred candidates at its inaugural congress on Saturday.

FILE: Former Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi addresses members of the public outside national treasury in Pretoria on 3 March 2017 over their dissatisfaction with President Jacob Zuma's latest cabinet reshuffle. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has announced its top leadership which has been elected unopposed, with former Congress of South African Trade Unions head Zwelinzima Vavi as its general secretary.

The newly formed labour federation nominated its preferred candidates at its inaugural congress on Saturday.

The top leadership include, Mack Chabalala as president, Nomvume Ralalala as first deputy president, and Motswari Letshogo as treasurer.

The federation says it plans to target vulnerable workers because two quarters of the country's workforce is still not unionised.

The Vavi has outlined the federation's declaration statement.

“Unions must be independent from the employers in both the public and private sector, as well as from political parties. This does not mean that unions are apolitical.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

