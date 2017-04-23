'Reports about stabbed Bishop Lavis school principal's death untrue'

Bishops School of Skills principal Wayne Abrahams was stabbed in the head, neck and shoulder on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has dismissed reports that the principal of a Bishop Lavis school, who was stabbed last week, has died.

Bishops School of Skills principal Wayne Abrahams was stabbed in the head, neck and shoulder on Wednesday morning.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

This morning reports started to circulate that Abrahams had passed away.

The department’s Jessica Shelver says this is untrue.

“We can confirm that it is a rumour that Mr. Abrahams from Bishops School of Skills has passed away. We’re in constant contact with Mr. Abrahams.”

Shelver says in the interest of the principal’s safety, the MEC does not want to comment on Abrahams’s condition or his whereabouts.