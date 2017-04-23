'Reports about stabbed Bishop Lavis school principal's death untrue'
Bishops School of Skills principal Wayne Abrahams was stabbed in the head, neck and shoulder on Wednesday morning.
CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has dismissed reports that the principal of a Bishop Lavis school, who was stabbed last week, has died.
Bishops School of Skills principal Wayne Abrahams was stabbed in the head, neck and shoulder on Wednesday morning.
He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.
This morning reports started to circulate that Abrahams had passed away.
The department’s Jessica Shelver says this is untrue.
“We can confirm that it is a rumour that Mr. Abrahams from Bishops School of Skills has passed away. We’re in constant contact with Mr. Abrahams.”
Shelver says in the interest of the principal’s safety, the MEC does not want to comment on Abrahams’s condition or his whereabouts.
More in Local
-
Presidency: No govt department will be permitted to renovate Zuma’s Nkandla home
-
Reports: Presidency denies claims of plans to renovate Zuma’s Nkandla home
-
Zuma calls for swift investigation into Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash
-
Mantashe: Only way to honour Chris Hani is to fight factionalism
-
DA says Gigaba and his economic adviser ‘not good’ for SA and investors
-
Zuma questions number of hopefuls earmarked to take over from him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.