Ramaphosa declares support for commission of inquiry into state capture

The deputy president says he supports the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture.

South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to potential investors during discussions at a Brand South Africa briefing at the World Economic Forum in Switerland on 17 January 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa talks to potential investors during discussions at a Brand South Africa briefing at the World Economic Forum in Switerland on 17 January 2017. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says he supports the establishment of a commission of inquiry into state capture, saying the allegations could destroy the African National Congress (ANC) if they’re are not tested.

Ramaphosa was addressing a Chris Hani memorial lecture in Uitenhage, Port Elizabeth, on Sunday.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela recommended an inquiry in her State of Capture report released last year.

The report, which the president is taking on review, deals with the Gupta family's alleged influence on the state and involvement in Eskom deals.

Ramaphosa says allegations that there are individuals who exercise undue influence over state appointments and procurement decisions should be a matter of great concern.

“They threaten the integrity of the state, undermine our economic progress and diminish our ability to change the lives of our people.”

He says he supports a judicial commission proposed by the former public protector to look into the allegations.

“I support that there should be a judicial commission of inquiry."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

