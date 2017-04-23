President Jacob Zuma announces official funeral for Philip Kgosana
Kgosana, who was a freedom fighter and a former councillor in Tshwane, died last week.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) stalwart Philip Kgosana.
Kgosana, who was a freedom fighter and a former councillor in Tshwane, died last week at the age of 80 after a short illness.
The presidency’s Bongani Nqulunga says details of the funeral will be communicated by the Gauteng government.
“The president once again extends condolences to the Kgosana family and his political home, the PAC.”
The PAC says it will hold a memorial service for its fallen hero on Wednesday.
The PAC's Kenneth Mokgatle says they’re grateful for the provincial funeral.
“It’s something that’s very positive. Many others were denied the privilege to get this respect and honour from government.”
Kgosana led more than 30,000 anti-Pass Laws protesters from Langa, Cape Town, in a march to the apartheid Parliament in the 1960s.
He devoted his life to the liberation struggle and served in various leadership roles in the PAC, while studying at the University of Cape Town.
After the banning of political organisations, Kgosana fled to Ethiopia where he continued his activities of the PAC while also completing his studies.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
