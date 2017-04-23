President Jacob Zuma announces official funeral for Philip Kgosana

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
Go

President Jacob Zuma announces official funeral for Philip Kgosana

Kgosana, who was a freedom fighter and a former councillor in Tshwane, died last week.

The late leader Philip Kgosana. Picture: @BikoFoundation
The late leader Philip Kgosana. Picture: @BikoFoundation
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has declared a special provincial official funeral for Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) stalwart Philip Kgosana.

Kgosana, who was a freedom fighter and a former councillor in Tshwane, died last week at the age of 80 after a short illness.

The presidency’s Bongani Nqulunga says details of the funeral will be communicated by the Gauteng government.

“The president once again extends condolences to the Kgosana family and his political home, the PAC.”

The PAC says it will hold a memorial service for its fallen hero on Wednesday.

The PAC's Kenneth Mokgatle says they’re grateful for the provincial funeral.

“It’s something that’s very positive. Many others were denied the privilege to get this respect and honour from government.”

Kgosana led more than 30,000 anti-Pass Laws protesters from Langa, Cape Town, in a march to the apartheid Parliament in the 1960s.

He devoted his life to the liberation struggle and served in various leadership roles in the PAC, while studying at the University of Cape Town.

After the banning of political organisations, Kgosana fled to Ethiopia where he continued his activities of the PAC while also completing his studies.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA