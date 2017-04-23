Presidency: No govt department will be permitted to renovate Zuma’s Nkandla home

This follows reports by the Sunday Times, that the Public Works has confirmed it has begun processes to upgrade the president’s home.

JOHANNESBURG – The Presidency says no government departments will be permitted to renovate any of President Jacob Zuma’s homes in Nkandla.

This follows reports by the Sunday Times, that the Public Works Department has confirmed it has begun processes to upgrade the president’s home.

It’s understood some of the upgrades may include major features and dilapidated buildings may also be rebuilt.

The Presidency has however denied the reports, saying it has not been notified by any government department of any such upgrades.

“The presidency has noted with concern a report in the Sunday Times newspaper about alleged plans by the department of public works to renovate certain aspects of the president’s Nkandla residence.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm and emphasise that there are no renovations of the private houses at the President's residence at Nkandla currently and no government department has indicated any proposal for renovations.”

The initial upgrades to the property were found to have been excessive, with the Public Protector ordering President Jacob Zuma to pay back R7.8 million which was used for non-security features.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)