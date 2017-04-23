Police to monitor Sandton area following fresh attacks on Uber operators

On Sunday morning a group of drivers attacked operators who were picking up customers on Fredman Drive.

JOHANNESBURG – Police say they will continue to monitor the Sandton area following fresh attacks on Uber operators and customers by metered taxi drivers.

While similar incidents were also reported on Saturday afternoon near Sandton City.

Metered taxi drivers have been calling on the government to regulate Uber operations.

The police’s Magomo Semono says their priority is ensure that residents are not affected by such incidents.

“For every situation we’ve specialised unit like the Public Order Policing Service. If we find the situation to becoming bad, we’ll involved them because they are trained to deal with these kinds of cases.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)