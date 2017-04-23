[OPINION] Ayanda Mabula, the sensation generation & irrelevance of shock art

In his 2010 work, Ngcono Ihlwempu Kunesibhanxa Sesityebi (Better poor than a rich puppet), artist Ayanda Mabulu portrays Jacob Zuma in the nude, Desmond Tutu accompanies the SA president in the painting.

Then in 2012, Mabulu released Umshini Wam (Weapon of Mass Destruction). This painting depicted Zuma engaged in a traditional Zulu dance, spread eagle and penis revealed. Mabulu was able to snatch a few headlines, but he garnered little criticism and outcry compared to fellow South African artist Brett Murray’s The Spear, released the same year.

The Spear remains a painting so politically controversial that it needs little introduction.

Is Mabulu’s art driven by shock tactics purely to sensationalise and scandalise? Or does his work really reflect the human condition and is its purpose to illume South Africa’s political predicament?

Mabulu’s latest offering features again what can only be now assumed to be his muse, a nude Jacob Zuma, who is sitting next to a nude Nelson Mandela in a rather provocative position.

To feature Zuma full frontal over and over again is one thing, to use the already controversial figure in a high art version of porn only seems to be self-serving.

Add to that the addition of Nelson Mandela and the painting does seem like a desperate act on Mabulu’s part to sensationalise and scandalise instead of enlighten.

The artwork has been met with mixed responses.

Some are defending the artist’s right to freedom of speech and it is being called a portrayal of truth. Consensus among his supporters seems to imply that there is nothing wrong with a picture that exposes Zuma’s f***ing-up of Mandela’s legacy, because that is in fact the state of affairs and it is the artist’s right to interpret that.

The opposing view is that the work is not particularly innovative or creative. A fair takeaway, if one considers Mabulu’s aforementioned portfolio as a whole. To what degree of crude will he go?

Mabulu has said there is “nothing disrespectful about his latest painting. "Nelson Mandela knew that he was not bigger and holier than the people that he served. I think if Mandela himself was alive today, he’d understand the message behind the painting.”

Shock art has been around since the 19th century. The contemporary genre encompasses in theory what Mabulu and others are trying to do. It is the assimilation of disturbing imagery with the intent of creating an unnerving experience for the viewer. To shock them out of their seats of complacency. Mabulu has achieved this on all counts, but does shock art still have a place?

Is the embedding of this kind of social commentary necessary or does it just add to the trash heap of cultural pollution and political commentary that South Africans are overwhelmed with?

We also mustn’t forget the huge benefits of this kind of art.

It’s safe. It’s safe because it is marketable and if you are in the business of art, you are in the business of making headlines. Create it and the curators will cover their walls with it.

But it's also the business of artists to conquer territories in social environments that seek to fulfill instead of fragment.

This is not to say that all art should be pretty.

I can guarantee that a field of poppies by Mabulu would not a hashtag make, but maybe Zuma wading through that field would? This too can exercise a degree of commentary on the human quandary, to investigate the status quo and to question and reveal truths at the same time. With perhaps a little more intelligence and little less watered down irony.

To not want art’s beauty has become popular opinion I guess.

It does seem the property of gallery walls is up for ownership only by images that cause dilemma. Beautiful art may be disregarded but it cannot disgrace to the extent that it will leave our personal homes. Art for infuriation is tired. It’s tiresome to look at and it is becoming a tiresome tactic.

Mabulu may well be desperate to shock society into reaction about sociopolitical issues through freedom of speech. His intent could be sincere. But even this sincerity needs consideration because it’s pretty clear the reaction is not because of the aforementioned reason, but rather because his intention to shock as an artist is so expected, so predictable and so boring.

It is my opinion that the more artists like Mabulu tend towards this sensational technique, the more the politics becomes about the reception of the artist, rather than the art itself.

But maybe I am missing the point?

Haji Mohamed Dawjee is a commentator on gender equality, sexuality, culture, race relations and feminism as well as ethics in the South African media environment.