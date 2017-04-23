No signs of forced entry in SABC office theft, says Parliament

The institution received a report of theft this weekend, claiming a number of laptops were taken out of the Marks Building.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament says initial investigations show there were no signs of forced entry into a parliamentary building where several computers were stolen on Friday.

The institution received a report of theft this weekend, claiming a number of laptops were taken out of the Marks Building, which houses an office of the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

Parliament released a preliminary report on Sunday afternoon, which indicates that neither of the two doors leading into the building were forced open, however, a door that usually remains locked was opened.

The laptops were also locked in place with security cables which were not tampered with.

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo says this suggests the alleged robber had the key to those locking cables.

He adds several people were still working in the office around the time of the supposed break-in.

“At around 11pm there were still SABC staff members working at that time when executive staff were doing security checks.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)