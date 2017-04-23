DA welcomes probe into Aspen Pharmacare
Reports last week alleged the company’s staff plotted to dispose of life-saving cancer medicine to boost its price across Europe.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed a decision from the Competition Commission to investigate allegations of anti-competitive behaviour against pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare.
The DA says it’s concerned the same practices may have been employed on home soil.
It has requested the Competition Commission to investigate claims levelled against Aspen Pharmacare.
The party's Wilmot James says the probe will open up the market conduct of all pharmaceutical companies in the country.
“I am very pleased that the commission has responded in the way that it did.”
He adds the investigation will provide clarity to the Health Department as well as to the industry itself.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
