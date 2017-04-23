DA says Gigaba and his economic adviser ‘not good’ for SA and investors

The party says professor Chris Malikane’s ideas have shaken investor confidence and he should not have accompanied the minister.

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of South Africa by inviting his economic advisor professor Chris Malikane to accompany him on an international roadshow in the United States.

The party says Malikane’s presence is a major red flag to international financial institutions, investors and ratings agencies, because they are afraid of possible policy changes in the country following his ideas of nationalisation.

The DA’s David Maynier says, “The Minister’s economic adviser has some bad ideas on the economy, including nationalising the banks, mines and insurance companies will signal to investors and the rating agencies that there’s a high probability of police changes in South Africa.”

Maynier Says: “The fact that the minister invited Malikane to accompany him raises serious questions about his judgement and whether he can be trusted to act in the best interest of South Africa.

"At the end of the day the minister appears to be all spin, he says one thing and does another.”