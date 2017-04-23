DA says Gigaba and his economic adviser ‘not good’ for SA and investors
The party says professor Chris Malikane’s ideas have shaken investor confidence and he should not have accompanied the minister.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba cannot be trusted to act in the best interests of South Africa by inviting his economic advisor professor Chris Malikane to accompany him on an international roadshow in the United States.
The party says Malikane’s presence is a major red flag to international financial institutions, investors and ratings agencies, because they are afraid of possible policy changes in the country following his ideas of nationalisation.
The party says Malikane’s ideas have shaken investor confidence and he should not have accompanied the minister.
The DA’s David Maynier says, “The Minister’s economic adviser has some bad ideas on the economy, including nationalising the banks, mines and insurance companies will signal to investors and the rating agencies that there’s a high probability of police changes in South Africa.”
Maynier Says: “The fact that the minister invited Malikane to accompany him raises serious questions about his judgement and whether he can be trusted to act in the best interest of South Africa.
"At the end of the day the minister appears to be all spin, he says one thing and does another.”
More in Local
-
Zuma calls for swift investigation into Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash
-
Mantashe: Only way to honour Chris Hani is to fight factionalism
-
Zuma questions number of hopefuls earmarked to take over from him
-
Angie Motshekga to visit families of Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash
-
Police to monitor Sandton area following fresh attacks on Uber operators
-
City of CT law enforcement fight to stop sale of illegal pesticides
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.