DA: Break-in at SABC's offices in Parliament stunningly suspicious

Five computers were stolen in the incident in Parliament last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says the break-in at the South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) parliamentary offices and removal of multiple laptops of senior journalists is “stunningly suspicious”.

The party says it views this break-in as part of a much bigger coordinated campaign to intimidate and threaten SABC journalists.

Five computers were stolen in the incident in Parliament last Friday.

The DA’s Phumzile van Damme says it’s appalling that no one has been arrested for the death threats or break-ins at homes of the SABC8.

“We believe this is part of the greater and coordinated programme to intimidate and threaten journalists who testified during the SABC inquiry. We request that the SAPS investigate this matter with some urgency.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)