Angie Motshekga to visit families of Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will today visit the families of the 18 pupils who were killed in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash.

Two other adults including the driver, also died when the vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday.

The minister will be accompanied by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi before attending a meeting later, to determine how they can assist the families.

The families are mainly located in Verena Village in Mpumalanga.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says, “The Minister will be visiting, firstly, the family who lost three of the children, and after that she will visit other families as because she feels she needs to be there to support them and also offer them whatever support they may need as the department.”

Meanwhile, a committee has been set up by both the Gauteng and Mpumalanga government to support the families of the school children killed the horrific accident.

A meeting was held between government and the families on Saturday where it was decided the identification of the bodies would take place on Monday, 24 April.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We cannot just go there. There’s a process that needs to happen.

“There’s confirmation that the process (identification of bodies) will start on Monday. We need to decide with the families how this will happen.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)