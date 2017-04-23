Angie Motshekga to visit families of Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
Go

Angie Motshekga to visit families of Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash

The minister will be accompanied by MEC Panyaza Lesufi before attending a meeting later, to determine how they can assist the families.

Several pupils were killed in a taxi accident just outside Bronkhorstspruit on 21 April 2017. Picture: Supplied.
Several pupils were killed in a taxi accident just outside Bronkhorstspruit on 21 April 2017. Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will today visit the families of the 18 pupils who were killed in the Bronkhorstspruit minibus taxi crash.

Two other adults including the driver, also died when the vehicle collided with a truck and caught fire on Friday.

The minister will be accompanied by Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi before attending a meeting later, to determine how they can assist the families.

The families are mainly located in Verena Village in Mpumalanga.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says, “The Minister will be visiting, firstly, the family who lost three of the children, and after that she will visit other families as because she feels she needs to be there to support them and also offer them whatever support they may need as the department.”

Meanwhile, a committee has been set up by both the Gauteng and Mpumalanga government to support the families of the school children killed the horrific accident.

A meeting was held between government and the families on Saturday where it was decided the identification of the bodies would take place on Monday, 24 April.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We cannot just go there. There’s a process that needs to happen.

“There’s confirmation that the process (identification of bodies) will start on Monday. We need to decide with the families how this will happen.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA