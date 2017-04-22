Zuma: Preach radical economic transformation like scripture from the Bible
The president was speaking at a commemoration for freedom fighters at the University of Zululand on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has told African National Congress (ANC) members in the Musa Dladla region to preach about radical economic transformation like scripture from the Bible.
Zuma was speaking at a commemoration for freedom fighters at the University of Zululand on Saturday.
The president started his address by speaking about the liberation struggle and how some who died have now been forgotten while others have been elevated.
Zuma told ANC members not to be discouraged when people criticise radical economic transformation because it is a policy that has meaning and will be implemented.
The president says the fact that radical economic transformation has not been implemented shows that there is an outside force trying to divide the party in order to govern South Africa.
#Siyabakhumbula #ANCKZN Zuma: The dividing and conquering of nations is something the enemy always aims to do.— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) April 22, 2017
#Siyabakhumbula #ANCKZN Zuma:The enemy aimed to divide us as black people ,they even coined a term 'black on black violence'— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) April 22, 2017
#Siyabakhumbula #KZNANC President Jacob Zuma at the Siyabakhumbula heroes event at the University of Zululand.ZN pic.twitter.com/DnPgDyfBx3— Year of OR Tambo (@MYANC) April 22, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
