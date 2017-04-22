Zuma expresses deep sadness & shock over deadly Bronkhorstspruit crash

President Zuma has sent his condolences to the families and friends of the pupils and has wished a speedy recovery to all those injured in the crash.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has expressed deep sadness and shock following a horrific crash which claimed the lives of 19 school children and the taxi driver in Bronkhorstspruit, outside Pretoria.

A minibus taxi collided with a truck on Groblersdal road on Friday before bursting into flames.

The presidency's Bongani Ngqulunga says: “The president has said this is a sad and painful tragedy taking place just when the country is coming to terms with a number of lives that have been lost during the Easter long weekend.”

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said counselling is being arranged for the families of those killed in Friday afternoon's massive taxi accident in Bronkhorstspruit.

The MEC is also meeting the parents of the 19 school children who were killed in the crash.

Lesufi says the taxi had been overloaded and an urgent investigation is now needed.

“We are about to address them and we will take them through processes. We’ve got all the law enforcement agencies here as well and they will confirm the relevant information that parents want to get from us.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)