Woman dies after being knocked down by govt vehicle
JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Emergency Service says a woman has died after she was knocked down by a car on the M1 south before Booysens Road.
It's understood the woman was trying to cross the road when the car hit her on Saturday morning.
This comes a day after the Department of Transport released Easter road accident statistics, saying that deaths have increased to 325 people compared to 187 last year.
The department's initial report also showed that many who died over the Easter long weekend were victims of hit and runs, jaywalking and speeding.
Emergency Service’s Symnog Madibako says the victim was hit by a car which belongs to the City of Johannesburg.
“Someone who works for the City of Johannesburg ... I’m not sure if he was on duty or not.”
In separate incident, paramedics say a two-year-old child is recovering in hospital while a 38-year-old man has died after being hit by a taxi on Main Reef Road in Roodepoort.
Netcare911's Chris Botha says: “That happened around 7pm on Friday. The man died on the scene and the child is in a serious condition.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
