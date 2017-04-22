Veteran Scarponi killed in road accident while training

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
Go

Veteran Scarponi killed in road accident while training

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has reportedly been killed in a road accident after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano.

Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi. Picture: Twitter/@AstanaTeam.
Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi. Picture: Twitter/@AstanaTeam.
one hour ago

BENGALURU - Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has been killed in a road accident after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano, his Astana team said on Saturday.

The 37-year-old finished the Tour of Alps on Friday and left home early on Saturday morning for a training ride where the accident occurred at a crossroads.

“We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team,” Astana said in a statement.

Scarponi is survived by his wife and two children.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA