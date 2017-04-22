-
Veteran Scarponi killed in road accident while training
Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has reportedly been killed in a road accident after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano.
BENGALURU - Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has been killed in a road accident after being hit by a van while training close to his home in Filottrano, his Astana team said on Saturday.
The 37-year-old finished the Tour of Alps on Friday and left home early on Saturday morning for a training ride where the accident occurred at a crossroads.
“We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team,” Astana said in a statement.
Scarponi is survived by his wife and two children.
Timeline
