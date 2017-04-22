Tributes pour in for Nick Du Randt

The late boxing trainer was killed in a motor cycle accident on Friday whilst riding in Clarens.

CAPE TOWN- Tributes continue to pour in for late boxing trainer Nick Du Randt who died on Friday aged 53.

South African boxing trainer Harold Volbrecht says the lack of talent in this country killed Du Randt's passion for the sport.

Du Randt was killed in a motor cycle accident on Friday whilst riding in Clarens.

During his career he produced 95 South African champions in all 17 weight divisions, developing 38 world champions and 27 international champions.

Volbrecht says he's always known Du Randt to be one of the best trainers.

“Du Randt was a good manager. In our days boxing was very popular, every guy who was at the gym had the potential of being a champion, unfortunately today it’s not the same thing and I think Nick lost interest.”

The tragic death of #NickDurandt has robbed us of one of the fundamental pillars that defined boxing in our country😢 pic.twitter.com/QHkwFg8gXP — ZAMA MVULANE® (@zmvulane) April 21, 2017

"Death, be not proud, though some have called thee"

Sad news, death of #NickDurandt. Condolences to his family and friends #RIPNickDurandt pic.twitter.com/Ubuqiy1Jox — Jones Mzizi (@jonesmzizi) April 21, 2017

