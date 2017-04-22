Transport Dept begins Parly process to extensively consult on Aarto Bill

Minister Joe Maswanganyi says the bill will introduce a demerits system to improve the conduct and behaviour of motorists on SA’s roads.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says his department has started a parliamentary process to extensively consult on the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill, which it says will introduce a demerits system to improve the conduct and behaviour of motorists on South Africa’s roads.

Maswanganyi released the road fatality stats for the Easter long weekend in Pretoria on Friday.

He says the total number of deaths increased by 51%, from 156 over the same period in 2016 to 235 this year.

The minister also says road fatalities during this period increased in all provinces across the country, except the Free State.

He says drivers are still disobeying road rules.

“During this Easter period over 61,000 motorists were charged with various offences, including failing to wear seatbelts, use of cellphones while driving, speeding and overloading. More 2,800 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, inconsiderate, reckless and negligent driving.”

