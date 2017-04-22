Transport Dept begins Parly process to extensively consult on Aarto Bill
Minister Joe Maswanganyi says the bill will introduce a demerits system to improve the conduct and behaviour of motorists on SA’s roads.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi says his department has started a parliamentary process to extensively consult on the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Amendment Bill, which it says will introduce a demerits system to improve the conduct and behaviour of motorists on South Africa’s roads.
Maswanganyi released the road fatality stats for the Easter long weekend in Pretoria on Friday.
He says the total number of deaths increased by 51%, from 156 over the same period in 2016 to 235 this year.
The minister also says road fatalities during this period increased in all provinces across the country, except the Free State.
He says drivers are still disobeying road rules.
“During this Easter period over 61,000 motorists were charged with various offences, including failing to wear seatbelts, use of cellphones while driving, speeding and overloading. More 2,800 motorists were arrested for drunk driving, inconsiderate, reckless and negligent driving.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Probe into Phahlane ‘harmful to the image of police’
-
RTMC, Gauteng govt ‘extremely disappointed’ by Easter road death stats
-
Taxi in deadly Bronkhorstspruit crash ‘was overloaded’
-
ANC mulls charges against Ayanda Mabulu
-
Tributes pour in for Nick Du Randt
-
CoJ ‘has evidence’ ANC councillors plotted summit chaos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.