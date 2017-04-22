Taxi in deadly Bronkhorstspruit crash ‘was overloaded’

Twenty people reportedly were killed when a minibus taxi collided with a truck in Bronkhorstspruit.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says it appears the minibus taxi that collided with a truck in Bronkhorstspruit, killing 19 school children and the driver, had overloaded passengers.

Twenty people were killed in the crash on the Groblersdal road on Friday.

It’s understood the taxi collided with a truck and then burst into flames.

The MEC met with the parents of the pupils on Friday night and says additional assistance and counselling will be provided.

“We’ve asked the police to check immediately. I’m told if we have seven people in hospital and 20 dead it means there 27 people inside the car. It’s a car that can accommodate that number so it means other were either standing or there extra passengers.”

