RTMC, Gauteng govt ‘extremely disappointed’ by Easter road death stats
Stats released by the Transport Ministry on Friday show that the total number of fatalities increased by 51%.
JOHANNESBURG - As hundreds of people mourn the deaths of their loved ones who were killed on South Africa’s roads during the Easter long weekend, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and the Gauteng government say they are extremely disappointed and saddened by the latest statistics.
Stats released by the Transport Ministry on Friday show that the total number of fatalities increased by 51% from 156 over the same period in 2016 to 235 this year.
The ministry also says road fatalities during this period increased in all provinces across the country, except the Free State.
The RTMC had set a target of reducing accidents and fatalities during the Easter long weekend by 50% compared to 2016 but instead fatalities increased by 51%.
RTMC board person Zola Majavu says he’s disappointed.
“Am I disappointed? Yes, I don’t even have to think about it.”
The Gauteng province was among the five provinces that recorded the highest increase in road deaths over the Easter period.
Community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says she’s saddened by this.
“I was expecting a zero. I’m disappointed but it doesn’t mean I won’t continue working hard.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
