Probe into Phahlane ‘harmful to the image of police’

Popcru was reacting to the latest corruption revelations in an affidavit filed by Ipid in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

FILE: Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Police union Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) says the ongoing corruption investigation of Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is harmful to the image of the police.

The union was reacting to the latest corruption revelations in an affidavit filed by police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Phahlane has challenged the validity of the search warrant used by Ipid to secure a surround system at his private residence, which was allegedly paid for by a police service provider.

The latest evidence shows Lieutenant General Phahlane sold or traded in several cars and was paid significantly higher than the book value of the vehicles.

Ipid has also obtained statements from contractors saying they were paid in bags of cash from the boot of Phahlane’s car.

Popcru’s Richard Mamabolo says, “It creates a bad impression and is a step back for police’s anti-crime programme because communities will see police as people who have certain criminal elements.”

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula’s office declined to comment.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

