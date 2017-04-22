Oudtshoorn Municipality reiterates water ‘safe for consumption’

Concerns arose two weeks ago when it was discovered the water supply from the nearby Koos Raubenheimer dam was discoloured.

CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality has reiterated that the town's water is safe for human consumption after the latest tests.

It's believed the discolouration was caused by mud and ash that washed into the dam following flash floods.

Tests done last week revealed the levels of iron content in the water was within the country's standards.

Oudtshoorn mayor Colin Sylvester says: “While are confident that the water poses no risk for consumers, we are compelled by law to issue a warning to consumers about potential health risks involved with drinking our water. We recommend that tap water first be boiled before being consumed.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)