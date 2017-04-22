Oudtshoorn Municipality reiterates water ‘safe for consumption’
Concerns arose two weeks ago when it was discovered the water supply from the nearby Koos Raubenheimer dam was discoloured.
CAPE TOWN - The Oudtshoorn Municipality has reiterated that the town's water is safe for human consumption after the latest tests.
Concerns arose two weeks ago when it was discovered the water supply from the nearby Koos Raubenheimer dam was discoloured.
It's believed the discolouration was caused by mud and ash that washed into the dam following flash floods.
Tests done last week revealed the levels of iron content in the water was within the country's standards.
Oudtshoorn mayor Colin Sylvester says: “While are confident that the water poses no risk for consumers, we are compelled by law to issue a warning to consumers about potential health risks involved with drinking our water. We recommend that tap water first be boiled before being consumed.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
HuffPost SA’s editor-in-chief resigns
-
OR Tambo International Airport suspends more than 30 staff members
-
Zuma: Preach radical economic transformation like scripture from the Bible
-
Zuma extends condolences to Nick Durandt’s family
-
Mantashe: Divisions in tripartite alliance will cost ANC in next election
-
NMB Municipality confiscates municipal laptops in corruption probe
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.