OR Tambo International Airport suspends more than 30 staff members
The airport says the 35 employees have been suspended following an investigation over several weeks into allegations of illegal commissions paid by certain hospitality providers.
JOHANNESBURG - OR Tambo International Airport says it has suspended 35 of their 56 information desk staff employed by the airport, pending disciplinary procedures.
The airport says the 35 employees have been suspended following an investigation over several weeks into allegations of illegal commissions paid by certain hospitality providers to secure referrals.
It says replacements have already been recruited.
General manager of the airport Bongiwe Pityi says it’s extremely disappointing when issues of this nature are brought to their attention.
Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler adds: “It’s extremely disappointing when issues of this nature are brought to the airport’s attention. However, when such activities take place, we are compelled to act as we do take a hard line when our employees deliver either poor service or engage in corrupt activity.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
