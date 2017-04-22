NMB Municipality confiscates municipal laptops in corruption probe

Metro Police officers, together with internal audit and forensic officials, swooped on the homes of public health employees on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has confiscated municipal laptops from three suspended officials as part of investigations into corruption.

The metro has apparently identified allegedly irregular payments and invoices from the directorate, which resulted in the suspension of the three officials last week.

During his campaign last year, Mayor Athol Trollip vowed to clean out what he called corruption and mismanagement under the previous African National Congress-run administration.

Trollip's chief of staff Kristoff Adelbert says: “For many years this municipality was plagued by huge amounts of corruption. We are stopping that. Last night’s operation was in line with pieces of evidence we have alleging corruption against certain officials, with a particular focus on public health.”

