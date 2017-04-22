Masses gather in Bloemfontein to pray for SA

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a prayer meeting in Bloemfontein to pray for the country.

Well-known evangelist Angus Buchan held the "It's Time" prayer meeting on the Wilde Als farm just outside the city on Saturday.

Hundreds had already started setting up camp on the farm on Friday in anticipation of the mass gathering.

Organisers boldly stated earlier in the week that they were expecting at least 1.7 million people.

Traffic authorities said that at least 200,000 cars were already recorded moving into the city early on Saturday morning, however, the exact figures were not yet known.

Free State traffic spokesperson Kabelo Moloabi said: “This gathering is the first of its kind in Bloemfontein. I’d like to commend the road users for their behaviour. We’ve had no unruly behaviour from road users.”

1.7 million South Africans descended on Bloemfontein for the massive prayer gathering this weekend. #itstimesa #GodIsInControl @angusbuchan pic.twitter.com/bWTas9T62K — CECILIA MAY (@CECILIAMAYVAN) April 22, 2017

On our way to Bloemfontein to pray for South Africa. Have such an expectation! God is going to do great things! #itstime #prayingforSA pic.twitter.com/mpW0594TKs — Zazel (@ZunshineConsult) April 22, 2017

