Masses gather in Bloemfontein to pray for SA

Organisers boldly stated earlier in the week that they're expecting at least 1.7 million people.

Crowds gathered for a prayer meeting in Bloemfontein to pray for the country on Saturday, 22 April 2017. Picture: facebook.com
Crowds gathered for a prayer meeting in Bloemfontein to pray for the country on Saturday, 22 April 2017. Picture: facebook.com
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a prayer meeting in Bloemfontein to pray for the country.

Well-known evangelist Angus Buchan held the "It's Time" prayer meeting on the Wilde Als farm just outside the city on Saturday.

Hundreds had already started setting up camp on the farm on Friday in anticipation of the mass gathering.

Organisers boldly stated earlier in the week that they were expecting at least 1.7 million people.

Traffic authorities said that at least 200,000 cars were already recorded moving into the city early on Saturday morning, however, the exact figures were not yet known.

Free State traffic spokesperson Kabelo Moloabi said: “This gathering is the first of its kind in Bloemfontein. I’d like to commend the road users for their behaviour. We’ve had no unruly behaviour from road users.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

