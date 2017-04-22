Masses gather in Bloemfontein to pray for SA
Organisers boldly stated earlier in the week that they're expecting at least 1.7 million people.
CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for a prayer meeting in Bloemfontein to pray for the country.
Well-known evangelist Angus Buchan held the "It's Time" prayer meeting on the Wilde Als farm just outside the city on Saturday.
Hundreds had already started setting up camp on the farm on Friday in anticipation of the mass gathering.
Organisers boldly stated earlier in the week that they were expecting at least 1.7 million people.
Traffic authorities said that at least 200,000 cars were already recorded moving into the city early on Saturday morning, however, the exact figures were not yet known.
Free State traffic spokesperson Kabelo Moloabi said: “This gathering is the first of its kind in Bloemfontein. I’d like to commend the road users for their behaviour. We’ve had no unruly behaviour from road users.”
1.7 million South Africans descended on Bloemfontein for the massive prayer gathering this weekend. #itstimesa #GodIsInControl @angusbuchan pic.twitter.com/bWTas9T62K— CECILIA MAY (@CECILIAMAYVAN) April 22, 2017
Over 1 million people...arrive in Bloem...to pray for #Southafrica #ItsTime. What a sight.. pic.twitter.com/tT9xG0vtIa— Jackie (@ByHisGrace4eva) April 22, 2017
We're in Queenstown. The Freitag were kind enough to transport us. #itstime #Bloemfontein pic.twitter.com/I30zqRgDw2— SomM90 (@somelezo) April 21, 2017
Extraordinary gathering of more than 1m people in Bloemfontein to #pray for #SouthAfrica #Itstime @angusbuchan pic.twitter.com/8FFKoBJGPg— Alex Botha (@AlexBotha1) April 22, 2017
On our way to Bloemfontein to pray for South Africa. Have such an expectation! God is going to do great things! #itstime #prayingforSA pic.twitter.com/mpW0594TKs— Zazel (@ZunshineConsult) April 22, 2017
Pray for South Africa today. Over 1 million are gathering to pray. #SouthAfrica, It's Time!#TheCall #azusanowcleveland pic.twitter.com/dD8IuWk3zB— TheCall (@TheCall) April 22, 2017
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Zuma extends condolences to Nick Durandt’s family
-
Mantashe: Divisions in tripartite alliance will cost ANC in next election
-
NMB Municipality confiscates municipal laptops in corruption probe
-
[OPINION] Survey sheds light on who marched against President Zuma and why
-
Woman dies after being knocked down by govt vehicle
-
Govt sets up committee to assist families of taxi crash victims
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.