Mantashe: Tripartite alliance is fractured

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the tripartite alliance is internally fractured.

ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe pictured during his address at a Chris Hani memorial lecture in the North West on 22 April 2017. Picture: @MYANC
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the tripartite alliance is internally fractured.

Mantashe delivered a keynote address at a Chris Hani memorial lecture in the North West on Saturday, as part of the ruling party's political education programme.

He says Hani contributed to strengthening the alliance, adding that it's no longer solid.

“There is no organisation in South Africa that can challenge this movement on the basis of superiority of policies. Our policies are correct and superior. They can’t be challenged. But we create a space for enemies to attack us which exploit our own mistakes.”

The alliance consists of the ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

