Mantashe: Tripartite alliance is fractured

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Gwede Mantashe says the tripartite alliance is internally fractured.

Factionalism divides, destroys & kills an organisation. I'm appealing to you, wherever we are, let us fight factionalism. #RememberChrisHani — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 22, 2017

Mantashe delivered a keynote address at a Chris Hani memorial lecture in the North West on Saturday, as part of the ruling party's political education programme.

He says Hani contributed to strengthening the alliance, adding that it's no longer solid.

“There is no organisation in South Africa that can challenge this movement on the basis of superiority of policies. Our policies are correct and superior. They can’t be challenged. But we create a space for enemies to attack us which exploit our own mistakes.”

The alliance consists of the ANC, Congress of South African Trade Unions and the South African Communist Party.

If we want to honour #ChrisHani, we must be honest with ourselves. Ours is to multiply our efforts of talking to people #RememberChrisHani — Gwede Mantashe (@GwedeMantashe1) April 22, 2017

