Lindiwe Sisulu could throw hat in the ring for presidency

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu could soon throw her hat in the ring in the race to succeed President Jacob Zuma.

An African National Congress branch in the Eastern Cape's Amathole region has tapped Sisulu to be the party's next president.

The Z.R Mahabana branch in Keiskammahoek wants Sisulu to lead, saying she has no cloud hanging over her head.

Branch chairperson Sipiwo Venkile says they’ve approached her about their proposal this week.

“We spoke to her knowing very well that in time for nominations was not yet open. Her response was that she would respond when they time came for nominations.”

Venkile adds they chose Sisulu, an ANC national executive committee member, because she's not "tainted".

“Her name has not been mentioned in any scandalous thing in our country because our leadership has been accused of being corrupt and captured.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)