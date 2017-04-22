ITF launch Nastase investigation after Serena Williams comments
Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child.
BENGALURU - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched an investigation into Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase after the former world number one allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child.
At the Fed Cup draw in Constanta on Friday, Nastase, 70, was heard speaking in Romanian to one of his team members about Williams' baby.
"Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?" he was quoted as saying.
Williams, who confirmed her pregnancy through a spokeswoman on Wednesday, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is white.
The ITF confirmed on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into Nastase's comments.
"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind," the Federation said in an emailed statement.
"We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian Captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."
