ITF launch Nastase investigation after Serena Williams comments

Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child.

Serena Williams won her 18th Grand Slam at the US Open on 7 September 2014. Picture: US Open official Facebook page.
Serena Williams won her 18th Grand Slam at the US Open on 7 September 2014. Picture: US Open official Facebook page.
59 minutes ago

BENGALURU - The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has launched an investigation into Romania's Fed Cup captain Ilie Nastase after the former world number one allegedly made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams' unborn child.

At the Fed Cup draw in Constanta on Friday, Nastase, 70, was heard speaking in Romanian to one of his team members about Williams' baby.

"Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?" he was quoted as saying.

Williams, who confirmed her pregnancy through a spokeswoman on Wednesday, is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who is white.

The ITF confirmed on Saturday that it had launched an investigation into Nastase's comments.

"The ITF does not tolerate discriminatory and offensive language and behaviour of any kind," the Federation said in an emailed statement.

"We are aware of alleged comments made by Romanian Captain Ilie Nastase and have begun an immediate investigation so that we have the full facts of the situation before taking further and appropriate action."

