Govt sets up committee to assist families of taxi crash victims
Two adults, including the driver, also died when the vehicle collided with a truck and burst into flames on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - A committee has been set up by both the Gauteng and Mpumalanga government to support the families of 18 school children killed in a horrific minibus taxi accident in Bronkhorstspruit.
A meeting was held between government and the families on Saturday where it was decided the identification of the bodies would take place on Monday, 24 April.
The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We cannot just go there. There’s a process that needs to happen. There’s confirmation that the process (identification of bodies) will start on Monday. We need to decide with the families how this will happen.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
