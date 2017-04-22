Popular Topics
Govt sets up committee to assist families of taxi crash victims

Two adults, including the driver, also died when the vehicle collided with a truck and burst into flames on Friday.

At least 18 school pupils have been killed in a taxi accident in Bronkhorstspruit. Picture: ER24.
At least 18 school pupils have been killed in a taxi accident in Bronkhorstspruit. Picture: ER24.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A committee has been set up by both the Gauteng and Mpumalanga government to support the families of 18 school children killed in a horrific minibus taxi accident in Bronkhorstspruit.

Two adults, including the driver, also died when the vehicle collided with a truck and burst into flames on Friday.

A meeting was held between government and the families on Saturday where it was decided the identification of the bodies would take place on Monday, 24 April.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “We cannot just go there. There’s a process that needs to happen. There’s confirmation that the process (identification of bodies) will start on Monday. We need to decide with the families how this will happen.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

