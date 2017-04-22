Families of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims receive counselling

Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.

JOHANNESBURG – Families of 18 children killed in a horrific minibus taxi crash in Bronkhorstspruit received counselling on Saturday before identifying the bodies of their loved ones.

Two adults were also killed when the vehicle collided with a truck on the Groblersdal Road and burst into flames on Friday.

Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident.

The provincial department of community safety's Joseph Mabuza said parents would receive counselling.

“The parents were in a hall with government officials, social workers and police to discuss the way forward. They will receive counselling as well.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)