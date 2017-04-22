Families of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims receive counselling
Authorities are still investigating the exact cause of the accident.
JOHANNESBURG – Families of 18 children killed in a horrific minibus taxi crash in Bronkhorstspruit received counselling on Saturday before identifying the bodies of their loved ones.
Two adults were also killed when the vehicle collided with a truck on the Groblersdal Road and burst into flames on Friday.
The provincial department of community safety's Joseph Mabuza said parents would receive counselling.
“The parents were in a hall with government officials, social workers and police to discuss the way forward. They will receive counselling as well.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
