EC cops arrest 8 linked to business robbery syndicate

The group was first identified after police officers caught two men near Mthatha on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape police have arrested eight people believed to be part of a syndicate targeting businesses, particularly shops owned by foreigners in the province.

The group was first identified after police officers caught two men, allegedly robbing a Somali man of his goods near Mthatha on Thursday.

Officers then foiled another attempted robbery, arresting six suspects who wanted to hold up a store in Engcobo the same day.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Liziwe Ntshinga says they managed to connect the first two suspects with the other six.

“These two suspects were involved in a robbery at a Boxer store and a Spar. Two firearms and motor vehicles were confiscated from the suspects. One was a rented vehicle and one belonged to the suspect.”

Ntshinga adds they also obtained valuable intelligence.

“We obtained information on how these groups are acting and who is involved. It brought a dynamic to the situation when a foreign national was arrested as part of this gang, [who was] involved in robbing his own countrymen."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)