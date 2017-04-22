Popular Topics
Court established by NPA to focus on rhino poaching

The Environmental Affairs Department says the establishment of a court focusing on rhino poaching will accelerate the turnaround time for prosecutions.

FILE: Rhino in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
FILE: Rhino in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Kgothatso Mogale/EWN.
30 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Environmental Affairs Department says the establishment of a court focusing on rhino poaching will accelerate the turnaround time for prosecutions.

The Skukuza Regional Court in the Kruger National Park has been established by the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) earlier this week.

There was a decline in the number of rhinos poached last year compared to 2015.

Department's Albie Modise says: “We’re pleased with the developments and the opening of the Skukuza Regional Court. We believe the opening of this court will assist us with high profile cases.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

