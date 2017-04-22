-
Allan Gray confirms illegal social grant deductionsLocal
HuffPost SA’s editor-in-chief resigns
Verashni Pillay, the editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post South Africa, has resigned with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG - News24 has confirmed that Verashni Pillay, the editor-in-chief of the Huffington Post South Africa, has resigned with immediate effect.
Her resignation follows the release of the findings of the Press Ombudsman that a blog published on the site was "malicious" and "discriminatory", according to News24.
Andreij Horn, head of 24.com, a division of Media24, says editorial control over the site has been reassigned.
Pillay was quoted as saying: “I respect the office of the press ombudsman and have decided to tender my resignation. Thank you to Media24 for this opportunity and all the best to the team at HuffPost SA going forward.”
Timeline
