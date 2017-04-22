City of CT clamps down on vendors selling poison

The City's JP Smith says an environmental health and law enforcement raid at Philippi train station on Friday found several traders selling illegal poison.

CAPE TOWN - The City Of Cape Town has clamped down on vendors at Philippi train station who have been selling an illegal pesticide linked to the deaths of two children.

The children, aged four and six, died about two weeks ago while several of their relatives fell ill after eating a meal in Samora Machel.

The city conducted various tests to determine whether the chicken was poisonous, but found it to be safe for consumption when it was bought from the vendor. A toxicology report, however, showed traces of Aldicarb had been ingested.

The City's JP Smith says an environmental health and law enforcement raid at Philippi train station on Friday found several traders selling illegal poison.

One of these was Aldicarb, also known as "two step", a highly toxic pesticide that was banned more than 15 years ago.

“[Aldicarb is] extremely dangerous and should not be used by anybody. They might be highly effective, but they’re also indiscriminate and pose a great risk for families.”

The city will be taking further steps against the vendors in terms of national legislation relating to the control of pesticides and poisons, as well as the violation of city by-laws.

Smith says they believe aldicarb had been added to the Samora Machel family's food before it was served.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)