City of CT clamps down on vendors selling poison
The City's JP Smith says an environmental health and law enforcement raid at Philippi train station on Friday found several traders selling illegal poison.
CAPE TOWN - The City Of Cape Town has clamped down on vendors at Philippi train station who have been selling an illegal pesticide linked to the deaths of two children.
The children, aged four and six, died about two weeks ago while several of their relatives fell ill after eating a meal in Samora Machel.
The city conducted various tests to determine whether the chicken was poisonous, but found it to be safe for consumption when it was bought from the vendor. A toxicology report, however, showed traces of Aldicarb had been ingested.
The City's JP Smith says an environmental health and law enforcement raid at Philippi train station on Friday found several traders selling illegal poison.
One of these was Aldicarb, also known as "two step", a highly toxic pesticide that was banned more than 15 years ago.
“[Aldicarb is] extremely dangerous and should not be used by anybody. They might be highly effective, but they’re also indiscriminate and pose a great risk for families.”
The city will be taking further steps against the vendors in terms of national legislation relating to the control of pesticides and poisons, as well as the violation of city by-laws.
Smith says they believe aldicarb had been added to the Samora Machel family's food before it was served.
Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the children.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Nzimande slams Guptas, calls for commission of inquiry into state capture
-
Families of Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash victims receive counselling
-
Lindiwe Sisulu could throw hat in the ring for presidency
-
Mantashe: Tripartite alliance is fractured
-
EC cops arrest 8 linked to business robbery syndicate
-
Bronkhorstspruit taxi crash: 3 discharged from hospital
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.