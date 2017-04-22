ANC mulls charges against Ayanda Mabulu
The controversial artist’s latest painting portrays President Zuma & former president Nelson Mandela in a sexually explicit manner.
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the party is consulting its legal team on whether to press any charges against controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.
His latest painting portrays President Jacob Zuma and former president Nelson Mandela in a sexually explicit manner.
The ruling party says Mabulu has crossed the bounds of rationality to degradation and exploiting the craft of creative art.
The ANC's Khusela Sangoni says, “We’ve requested a legal opinion from our legal representatives, but we’re also calling on our structures of the ANC and the people of South Africa in general to be able to confront and challenge these things. It may not be necessary at all times that we seek to resort to legal recourse.”
The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela has sparked criticism on social media.
Mabula is known for his controversial drawings of Zuma in a sexual manner.
He says everything the country has worked for has been destroyed by the president.
The artist says the latest painting shows that President Zuma has assimilated the ways of the court’s oppressors.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
Probe into Phahlane ‘harmful to the image of police’
-
RTMC, Gauteng govt ‘extremely disappointed’ by Easter road death stats
-
Taxi in deadly Bronkhorstspruit crash ‘was overloaded’
-
Tributes pour in for Nick Du Randt
-
Transport Dept begins Parly process to extensively consult on Aarto Bill
-
CoJ ‘has evidence’ ANC councillors plotted summit chaos
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.