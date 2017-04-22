ANC mulls charges against Ayanda Mabulu

The controversial artist’s latest painting portrays President Zuma & former president Nelson Mandela in a sexually explicit manner.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) says the party is consulting its legal team on whether to press any charges against controversial artist Ayanda Mabulu.

His latest painting portrays President Jacob Zuma and former president Nelson Mandela in a sexually explicit manner.

The ruling party says Mabulu has crossed the bounds of rationality to degradation and exploiting the craft of creative art.

The ANC's Khusela Sangoni says, “We’ve requested a legal opinion from our legal representatives, but we’re also calling on our structures of the ANC and the people of South Africa in general to be able to confront and challenge these things. It may not be necessary at all times that we seek to resort to legal recourse.”

The painting of Zuma and Nelson Mandela has sparked criticism on social media.

Mabula is known for his controversial drawings of Zuma in a sexual manner.

He says everything the country has worked for has been destroyed by the president.

The artist says the latest painting shows that President Zuma has assimilated the ways of the court’s oppressors.

