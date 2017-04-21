Zuma, NPA given until June to file papers over dropped charges

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to consolidate Zuma and the NPA’s appeals into one hearing.

CAPE TOWN – President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have until 5 June to file their heads of argument in appealing against the Pretoria High Court’s decision that the 783 charges against Zuma should stand.

The Supreme Court of Appeal has directed that both Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s appeals be consolidated into a single hearing, following a request by the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA says this means the matter could be heard between August and October this year.

Zuma and the NPA are appealing against the unanimous decision of a full bench of the North Gauteng High Court that the decision to drop the charges against Zuma was irrational.

Then NPA acting head Mokotedi Mpshe based his 2009 decision on secret recordings that suggested the timing of Zuma’s prosecution was being manipulated.

The party’s federal executive chairperson James Selfe said: “The directions say that the NPA and the president need to file their heads of argument before 5 June. We then have to file our heads before 3 July but we anticipate filing them much sooner than that.

"That will enable us to get into court sometime in the third quarter, which is roughly between August and October this year."

The DA launched its legal battle over the decision to drop the charges against Zuma eight years ago.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)