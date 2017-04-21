‘WC Education needs to rethink its strategy at high-risk schools’

This call comes after Wayne Abrahams, the principal of Bishops School of Skills in Bishop Lavis, was stabbed repeatedly in the foyer of the school.

CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Equal Education says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) needs to rethink its safety and security measures at high-risk schools.

This comes after Wayne Abrahams, the principal of Bishops School of Skills in Bishop Lavis, was stabbed repeatedly in the foyer of the school on Wednesday.

Security has been beefed up at the school with private security guards and members of the Safe Schools programme stationed on the school premises.

Equal Education's Nishal Robb says: “The Safe Schools programme that’s currently in place is purely reactive and it’s not the fault of the people in the Safe Schools programme, they’re under-resourced.

“They’re simply unable to provide the skill and capacity to put in place crime prevention strategies at the schools that need it. Until the WCED takes this more seriously, you are going to see this kind of thing continue to happen year-on-year.”

