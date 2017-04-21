‘WC Education needs to rethink its strategy at high-risk schools’
This call comes after Wayne Abrahams, the principal of Bishops School of Skills in Bishop Lavis, was stabbed repeatedly in the foyer of the school.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Equal Education says the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) needs to rethink its safety and security measures at high-risk schools.
This comes after Wayne Abrahams, the principal of Bishops School of Skills in Bishop Lavis, was stabbed repeatedly in the foyer of the school on Wednesday.
Security has been beefed up at the school with private security guards and members of the Safe Schools programme stationed on the school premises.
Equal Education's Nishal Robb says: “The Safe Schools programme that’s currently in place is purely reactive and it’s not the fault of the people in the Safe Schools programme, they’re under-resourced.
“They’re simply unable to provide the skill and capacity to put in place crime prevention strategies at the schools that need it. Until the WCED takes this more seriously, you are going to see this kind of thing continue to happen year-on-year.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.